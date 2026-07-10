Science Lab in a Box™ Creator Releases Junior Science Lab in a Box™

Riamkurwe teachers Riamkurwe students

The Global Uplift Project (TGUP), creator of Science Lab in a Box™ (SLaB), has just released a “junior” version of SLaB for junior high schools in Africa.

Science is the pathway to the modern world, no matter where you live. SLaB and J-SLaB are the stones that pave that pathway for millions of students in Africa.” — Robert Freeman

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Uplift Project (TGUP), the creator of Science Lab in a Box™ (SLaB), has just released a “junior” version of SLaB for use by junior high schools in Africa. The original SLaB was created for use in senior high schools.

Both SLaB and the new Junior Science Lab in a Box™ (J-SLaB) provide schools with the equipment, instruments, supplies, and curriculum to do world class laboratory work in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

J-SLaB is only available in Kenya at this time. It is distributed by TGUP’s long-term Kenyan partner, the nonprofit Kiini Sustainable Initiative (Kiini). A fully configured SLaB costs $3,000, delivered. A J-SLaB costs $1,800.

According to Robert Freeman, founder of The Global Uplift Project and the developer of SLaB, “Science is the pathway to the modern world, no matter where you live. SLaB and J-SLaB are the stones that pave that pathway for millions of students in Africa.”

SLaB installations in neighboring Uganda have resulted in dramatic improvements in test scores for the high schools that have adopted them. It has also resulted in a many-fold increase in students matriculating to college to study STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects.

Philip Kabiru, Executive Director of Kiini observes, “Kenya is ready to embrace science at the heart of its public education. J-SLaB accelerates that embrace by equipping junior high schools with state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and curriculum.”

The J-SLaB was designed by five experienced junior high school science teachers in Kenya based on the already existing SLaB model. It conforms to all Kenyan national science curriculum standards but expands those standards by making possible actual laboratory work by junior high school students.

The first school to receive a J-SLaB was Riamkurwe Primary School in Nyeri County. The school’s principal, Patrick Riuri Kagoiya, stated, “Before J-SLaB, our school had only one microscope, which was faulty. Now, all students will be able carry out the practical science curriculum.”

The Global Uplift Project is a California-based nonprofit which provides educational infrastructure for the developing world: classrooms; libraries; science labs; kitchens; latrines; playgrounds; and more.

It has completed more than 700 of these projects in 26 developing world nations. Over their duration, those projects will help more than 5.1 million of the world’s poorest people—mainly children—have just a slightly better chance in life.

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