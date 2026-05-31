CA Nonprofit Passes 5 Million Mark for People Helped

Water in Cameroon Classroom in Nicaragua Shoes in Kenya

The Global Uplift Project (TGUP), a California nonprofit, just passed the 5 million mark for people to be helped by its work in the developing world.

Every TGUP project either reduces suffering or improves opportunity for the poorest people in the world.”” — Robert Freeman

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Uplift Project (TGUP), a California nonprofit, just passed the 5 million mark for people to be helped by its work in the developing world.

The charity, which was founded at Los Altos High School, Los Altos, CA in 2007, reached that milestone by completing its 687th project, a borehole for a primary school in Cameroon.

TGUP builds educational infrastructure projects in 26 developing countries in Africa, Latin America, and South Asia. Such projects include classrooms, libraries, science labs, kitchens, latrines, water services, and more.

Said TGUP Founder and Executive Director, Robert Freeman, “Every TGUP project either reduces suffering or improves opportunity for the poorest people in the world. The 5-million-people-helped milestone is a testament to how well it’s working.”

TGUP’s Save a Girl™ program provides washable, reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls in 11 countries. The pads help the girls manage their period so they can stay in school. More than 1,000,000 pads have been made and distributed to date.

Its Science Lab in a Box™ (SLaB) program is providing laboratory equipment to 200,000 high school students in Uganda so they can do world class laboratory work in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. TGUP is now expanding SLaB to schools in Kenya.

In the past year, TGUP has completed 130 projects—one every three days—in countries as diverse as Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Guatemala, India, Nepal, Indonesia and others. The company partners with nonprofits in those countries to carry out its work.

The 501c3 nonprofit has raised money from private foundations to cover all of its operating costs. So, reports the company, 100% of every dollar donated goes to the donor’s intended project.

TGUP has earned the highest possible rating—4 Stars—by Charity Navigator, the leading rating agency for charities worldwide.

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