U.S. Nonprofit Announces Results from Clean Water for Africa™ Program

Sensiblue filter Clean water delivered

WHO-level water purity for $.53 per child, per year

Clean water is the first imperative of all development efforts. Without it, nothing else works.” — Robert Freeman

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Uplift Project (TGUP), a California (USA) nonprofit, just announced results from its Clean Water for Africa™ (CWA) program. TGUP is providing WHO-standard water purity to schools in Uganda for $.53 (fifty-three cents) per student, per year.

The Global Uplift Project builds educational infrastructure in 26 developing countries. Its Clean Water for Africa™ program has been piloted at 23 schools in the Luwero, Wakiso, Mukono, and Kampala districts in Uganda. TGUP was aided in this effort by its Ugandan partner, Nsawo Community Development Project (NCDP).

According to Robert Freeman, Founder and Executive Director of TGUP, “Clean water is the first imperative of all development efforts. Without it, even with the best of intentions, nothing else works.”

According to UNICEF, more than two billion people drink contaminated water every year. More than one million die from it. Tens of thousands are made sick, many seriously.

The TGUP/NCDP program uses a “point-of-service” approach which avoids the high cost of centralized water treatment facilities and their hub-and-spoke networks of pipes to deliver clean water. It utilizes a water purification technology developed by Netherlands-based Sensiblue company.

The Sensiblue purifier uses water pressure to turn a turbine which separates the Sodium atom (Na) from the Chlorine atom (Cl) in common table salt (NaCl). The result is pure chlorine which serves as the active disinfectant.

More than 10,000 students at the 23 participating schools now have access to water that has been purified to World Health Organization (WHO) standards. Water quality testing was done at the Ndejje National University Water Research and Development Center in Kampala.

According to Freeman, viruses were reduced by 99.9%. Bacteria was lowered by 99.99%. E.coli and coliform organic contaminants were completely eliminated; 100% reduction.

A single Sensiblue installation including filters, plumbing, security enclosure and dispensing fittings costs $1,500, according to TGUP. Yearly maintenance which amounts to changing filters and replacing salt, comes to $84 per year. That makes the life-cycle cost of delivering pure water to the schools’ student $.53 (fifty-three cents) per child, per year.

“It’s remarkably inexpensive,” said Freeman, “for the single most important commodity in human life: water.” Comparable systems using ultra-violet light, or thermal treatment cost more than 10 times the TGUP/Sensiblue system, stated Freeman.

The Global Uplift Project is a California-based nonprofit which provides educational infrastructure for the developing world: classrooms; libraries; science labs; kitchens; latrines; playgrounds; and more.

It has completed more than 700 of these projects in 26 developing world nations. Over their duration, those projects will help more than 5.1 million of the world’s poorest people—mainly children—have just a slightly better chance in life.

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