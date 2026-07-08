LDWF Schedules Drawdown for Iatt Lake

Baton Rouge, Jul 08, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), in cooperation with the Grant Parish Police Jury and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), has scheduled a drawdown of Iatt Lake in Grant Parish for giant salvinia control, organic matter reduction, and fish habitat improvement. The drawdown is designed to reduce the further expansion of Giant salvinia as summertime temperatures promote maximum growth.

The water control structure will be opened on or about July 13, 2026. The lake should dewater at a rate of three to four inches per day until it reaches four feet below pool stage. It will be maintained at this level, if possible, until October 5, 2026.

During the drawdown, boaters may still access the waterbody at the Iatt Lake dam launch, but caution is advised, as numerous obstructions that are normally not seen may become hazards.

Drawdowns are timed to take advantage of prevalent late summer, fall, and winter weather patterns. If favorable weather patterns do not occur, the effectiveness of the drawdown is reduced. For this reason, some drawdowns are very successful, while others can be less effective.

For further information about Iatt Lake, please see the management plan at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/freshwater-inland-fish/inland-waterbody-management-plans.

For Iatt Lake vegetation related questions contact Kane Finkbeiner, LDWF Aquatic Plant Control Biologist Manager, at (318)-362-3089 or wfinkbeiner@wlf.la.gov. For Iatt Lake fisheries related questions contact Shelby Richard, LDWF Biologist Manager, at (318) 487-5352 or srichard@wlf.la.gov.