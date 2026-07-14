LDWF to Host Wood Stork and Wading Bird Viewing Event Aug. 1 at Sherburne WMA

Baton Rouge, Jul 14, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host their Wood Stork and Wading Bird Viewing Event on Aug. 1 at the South Farm of the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area (WMA) complex.

The event will be from 7-10 a.m. Early arrival is encouraged for the best opportunity to see wood storks. Participants are encouraged to remain as a group to minimize disturbance and provide maximum viewing opportunity during the event.

The event is free of charge; however, those individuals age 18 and older attending the event must have a WMA Access Annual or Five-Day Permit. These licenses are available from at the LDWF licensing webpage or may be purchased at LDWF license vendors.

Wood storks as well as other wading and shore birds can be viewed in this area, as they are attracted to the South Farm’s water management units. The South Farm includes a number of large moist soil impoundments that are drawn down or dewatered in mid-summer to enhance growth of wetland plants for wintering waterfowl. This drawdown provides mud flats and very shallow water with concentrated prey for birds like shorebirds (sandpipers) and wading birds (egrets, herons, roseate spoonbills, storks, and ibises). Impoundments are flooded in fall and early winter to provide habitat for water birds with emphasis on waterfowl.

The wood stork is the only stork native to North America. These large wading birds, which are 2-4 feet tall with a 66-inch wingspan, are a good indicator of the condition of our nation’s wetlands.

This is a great opportunity for bird watchers, photographers, and anyone who enjoys wildlife to see one of the largest natural concentrations of these birds anywhere. Oftentimes, many other species of birds as well as alligators and white-tailed deer may also be observed.

LDWF and other professionals will be on hand to discuss the management of the area, identification of animals, and the wood stork.

To get to the South Farm, take I-10 to the Ramah exit (Exit 135). Go north and take the first road to the left, turn right on Mimms Street, cross the bridge, and turn right on the lower Atchafalaya Levee road. Please note that this is a gravel road. Go approximately one mile and you will see the South Farm sign, cross over the levee, and enter the parking lot.

For more information, contact the LDWF Lafayette Region Office at 337-262-2080 Ext. 9.