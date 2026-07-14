Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates through June 28

July 14, 2026 LDWF to Host Wood Stork and Wading Bird Viewing Event Aug. 1 at Sherburne WMA July 10, 2026 LDWF Schedules Drawdown for Saline Lake (Natchitoches and Winn Parishes) July 09, 2026 New Fishing Regulations in the Atchafalaya Basin and Nearby Waterbodies Beginning August 1 Beginning August 1, 2026, new recreational fishing regulations for black bass and crappie will take effect in portions of the Atchafalaya Basin and nearby waters, including Henderson Lake, Grassy Lake, Lake Verret, and Lake Palourde.

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