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Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates through June 28

LDWF to Host Wood Stork and Wading Bird Viewing Event Aug. 1 at Sherburne WMA

LDWF Schedules Drawdown for Saline Lake (Natchitoches and Winn Parishes)

New Fishing Regulations in the Atchafalaya Basin and Nearby Waterbodies Beginning August 1

Beginning August 1, 2026, new recreational fishing regulations for black bass and crappie will take effect in portions of the Atchafalaya Basin and nearby waters, including Henderson Lake, Grassy Lake, Lake Verret, and Lake Palourde.

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Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates through June 28

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