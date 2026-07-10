LDWF Schedules Drawdown for Saline Lake (Natchitoches and Winn Parishes)

Baton Rouge, Jul 10, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), in conjunction with the Saline Game and Fish Preserve Commission, has scheduled a drawdown of Saline Lake (Natchitoches and Winn Parishes) for giant salvinia control, organic reduction, and fish habitat improvement. The drawdown is designed to reduce the further expansion of giant salvinia as summertime temperatures promote maximum growth.

The water control structure is scheduled to open on or about July 13, 2026, and the lake should dewater at a rate of 4 -10 inches per day. The water level will be lowered to a maximum drawdown level of 8 feet below normal pool stage, depending on Red River Pool 3 water level. The Saline Lake control gates are scheduled for closure on October 5, 2026, to allow the lake to refill for fall, winter, and early-spring recreational activities.

During the drawdown, an estimated 2,500-3,000 acres of water will remain in the lake. Boaters may still access the main waterbody from the Mulligan Inn Boat Ramp with small craft, but caution is advised. Caution is also advised when on the water, as numerous obstructions that are normally not seen are present.

This action is an important component of LDWF’s integrated management plan to control overabundant aquatic vegetation and to improve and sustain access for recreational activities. An annual cycle of high and low water fluctuation can provide beneficial effects similar to a natural overflow lake system and replicate the natural ebb and flow of the watershed.

The current LDWF Saline Lake Management Plan Part A, can be viewed with the attached QR code or link:

https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/freshwater-inland-fish/

For vegetation related questions contact Kane Finkbeiner, LDWF Aquatic Plant Control Biologist Manager, at (318)-362-3089 or wfinkbeiner@wlf.la.gov. For fisheries related questions contact Villis Dowden, LDWF Biologist Manager, at (318) 357-3214 or vdowden@wlf.la.gov.