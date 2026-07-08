Alberto Gonzalez assumes new role as ITD Director

Alberto Gonzalez, who previously worked at the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), has officially started in his new role as the department’s director after Governor Brad Little announced his appointment last week.

“It’s a privilege to serve the State of Idaho, and I remain committed to strengthening public service and maximizing the value of every taxpayer dollar,” Gonzalez said. “I’m excited to return to the great agency where I previously served and to help advance its important work to deliver a safe and mobile transportation system.”

Gonzalez has served Idahoans in various roles within state government for more than two decades, including as Chief Information Officer and Administrator of the Idaho Office of Information Technology Services, as DMV Administrator from 2017-2022, and key leadership roles with Your Health Idaho and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Idaho Transportation Board Chairman Bill Moad is excited about the experience Gonzalez brings in state government.

“Alberto has served the people of Idaho for decades, and I have no doubt he will continue to set an exemplary standard of leadership going forward. His passion, commitment and resolve will serve the department and our citizens well.”

Gonzalez replaces Scott Stokes, who retired as ITD Director last week after serving the department in various capacities for the last 35 years, including as director the last four years.