Animal Control to host free spay and neuter clinics in rural communities

July 16, 2026

To help reduce overpopulation and the number of animals entering local shelters, the Doña Ana County Animal Control office will host three spay and neuter clinics late July and early August for residents in Organ, La Mesa and the Village of Doña Ana.

Each clinic will operate from 6 a.m. to noon on the following dates:

Residents must be from these unincorporated areas of the county to participate and must also:

Schedule an appointment online. Limit one pet per client, per day.

Arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled appointment.

Follow all pre-surgery instructions provided after the appointment is confirmed, including fasting pets the night before surgery

Properly restrain pets; dogs must be leashed and cats must be transported in secure carriers.

Upload vaccination records through the online portal. Pets must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the surgery.

Pets must be at least 6 months old.

Bring an e-collar for each pet.

Expect to leave pets at the clinic for several hours.

For the safety of pets, Animal Control may decline surgery if animal:

If any of the aforementioned requirements are not met, services will not be provided.