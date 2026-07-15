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Doña Ana County Treasurer's Office to close July 22

July 15, 2026

The Doña Ana County Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public Wednesday, July 22, for staff training.

The closure applies only to the Treasurer's Office. Regular business hours will resume at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 23.

While the office is closed, residents may still make property tax payments online through the Treasurer's Office webpage or use the payment drop boxes located at the Government Center.

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Doña Ana County Treasurer's Office to close July 22

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