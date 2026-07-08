UPDATE: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 south near Exit 8

Interstate 89 by Exit 8 has re-opened to normal traffic. Details on the crash will be provided by the responding trooper when available.

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, July 8, 2026 8:05 AM Subject: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 south near Exit 8

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

Interstate 89 south, near Exit 8 (Montpelier exit) is reduced to one lane due to a vehicle crash. This isn’t expected to be a long-term event although motorists should expect delays in the area. Details on the crash are not yet available.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.