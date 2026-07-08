UPDATE: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 south near Exit 8
Interstate 89 by Exit 8 has re-opened to normal traffic. Details on the crash will be provided by the responding trooper when available.
From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, July 8, 2026 8:05 AM
Subject: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 south near Exit 8
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Interstate 89 south, near Exit 8 (Montpelier exit) is reduced to one lane due to a vehicle crash. This isn’t expected to be a long-term event although motorists should expect delays in the area. Details on the crash are not yet available.
Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.
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