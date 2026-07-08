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UPDATE: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 south near Exit 8

Interstate 89 by Exit 8 has re-opened to normal traffic.  Details on the crash will be provided by the responding trooper when available.

 

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, July 8, 2026 8:05 AM
Subject: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 south near Exit 8

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks

 

Interstate 89 south, near Exit 8 (Montpelier exit) is reduced to one lane due to a vehicle crash.  This isn’t expected to be a long-term event although motorists should expect delays in the area.  Details on the crash are not yet available.

 

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.

 

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UPDATE: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 south near Exit 8

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