Westminster Barracks / Crash LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1004767
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Clemens
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/02/2026 – 11:09 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Rd and Spencer Dr, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Crash LSA
ACCUSED: Blaine McAllister
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/02/2026, at approximately 11:09 AM, the Vermont State Police received a report of crash into a tree in the area of Rockingham Rd and Spencer Dr, Rockingham, VT. A subsequent investigation revealed 63-year-old Blaine McAllister damaged a guard rail and left the scene of the crash. McAllister was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 07/28/2026 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 - 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Eric Clemens
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)722-4600
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