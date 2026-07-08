Westminster Barracks / Crash LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1004767

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Clemens

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/02/2026 – 11:09 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham Rd and Spencer Dr, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Crash LSA

ACCUSED: Blaine McAllister

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/02/2026, at approximately 11:09 AM, the Vermont State Police received a report of crash into a tree in the area of Rockingham Rd and Spencer Dr, Rockingham, VT. A subsequent investigation revealed 63-year-old Blaine McAllister damaged a guard rail and left the scene of the crash. McAllister was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 07/28/2026 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 - 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600