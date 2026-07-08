St Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2004368

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2026 @0154 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Road, Fairfield VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Travis Sweeney

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the St Albans barracks preformed a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. The driver was identified as Travis Sweeney (41) of Fairfax VT. While speaking with Sweeney indicators of impairment were detected. Sweeney was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St Albans barracks for processing. Sweeney was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County court on 07/28/2026 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.