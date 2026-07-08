St Albans Barracks / DUI Refusal and DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2004368
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/07/2026 @0154 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Road, Fairfield VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Travis Sweeney
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the St Albans barracks preformed a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. The driver was identified as Travis Sweeney (41) of Fairfax VT. While speaking with Sweeney indicators of impairment were detected. Sweeney was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St Albans barracks for processing. Sweeney was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County court on 07/28/2026 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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