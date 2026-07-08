DPH Reports Continued Decline in Overdose Deaths

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 8, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For a second consecutive year, South Carolina saw a decrease in the number of overdose deaths in the state, outlined in the South Carolina Department of Public Health’s (DPH) newly released 2024 Drug Overdose Deaths Report.

Each year, DPH’s Drug Overdose Deaths Report provides data and information about the fatal drug overdose deaths that occur in the state. In 2024, the most recent year for which complete data is available, there were 1,481 drug overdose deaths in South Carolina, a 31.3% decrease from the 2,157 drug overdose deaths in 2023.

Of South Carolina’s 46 counties, most saw a decline in the number of drug overdoses from 2023 to 2024. Aiken, Colleton, Georgetown, Jasper, and Spartanburg counties saw a statistically significant decrease of 50% or more in the total number of drug overdose deaths.

“The continued decrease in overdose deaths in South Carolina is a testament to the comprehensive approach public health partners have taken to address the opioid epidemic here in our state,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, acting DPH director. “As we celebrate our progress, we do so humbly, acknowledging that too many people are still dying. Even one death is too many. We must commit to continue our work to connect people with prevention, treatment, and recovery initiatives to further protect lives and improve community health.”

Previously, South Carolina saw a 6.1% drop in overdose deaths from 2022 to 2023, marking the first time South Carolina saw a decrease in drug overdose deaths since 2012.

The synthetic opioid fentanyl continues to be responsible for a vast number of overdose deaths in South Carolina, despite a decrease in overdose deaths caused by the drug. Fentanyl was involved in 914 of the state’s 1,481 overdose deaths in 2024.

Resources are available for anyone experiencing substance use issues.

DPH offers Opioid Overdose (OD) Safety Kits at health departments across the state. Each kit contains two doses of the opioid-antidote medication naloxone, five fentanyl test strips, five xylazine test strips, educational materials on how to use everything included and guidance for how to identify an opioid overdose.

The naloxone in the kits is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, potentially saving a person’s life. The fentanyl test strips are small strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, in different types of drugs. Xylazine test strips can detect the presence of xylazine, which is a harmful sedative that can create painful wounds on the body and can also cause death. Both fentanyl and Xylazine are often added to other drugs without the user’s knowledge, making them even more dangerous.

Call your local DPH health department to check the availability of Opioid OD Safety Kits before pick up. The safety kits are free, and you are not required to answer any questions.

“Carrying naloxone is an act of care, giving people the power to act in a moment when every second matters,” said Sara Goldsby, director of the S.C. Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities’ Office of Substance Use Services. “It’s easy to use and can mean the difference between life and death.”

To find free naloxone doses available at other Community Distributors, visit justplainkillers.com. For services to treat addiction, visit bhdd.sc.gov or embracerecoverysc.com.

The data DPH collects for the annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina is derived from death certificates registered with DPH’s Office of Vital Statistics and represents the deaths of people that occurred within the state, regardless of whether they were South Carolina residents.

###