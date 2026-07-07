Rabid Animals Confirmed in Multiple Counties; Five People and One Pet Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 7, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that two animals from different counties have tested positive for rabies:

In Saluda County, a fox found near Country Pond and Cockrell roads in Saluda, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In York County, a goat found near Stallion Spirit and Rocky Hollow trails in Clover, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. Four people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers.

The Saluda County fox was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing July 1, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies July 2, 2026. The York County goat was submitted to DPH’s laboratory for testing July 2, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies July 6, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this fox, goat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's rabies 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by DPH and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are susceptible to rabies and all livestock that can receive USDA-approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine), that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, should also be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s Rabies Program manager.

In 2026, the Saluda County fox is the fifth animal to test positive for rabies in this county, and the York County goat is the third animal to test positive for rabies in this county. There have been 57 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, one of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Saluda County and nine were in York County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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