South Carolina Trauma Advisory Council Data/PI Subcommittee to Meet Friday, July 10, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 1, 2026 COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon found near Weed and N. Lake drives in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Two people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers.

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