Billy Announces Expansion of Procore Integration to Include Vendor Prequalification

New capability delivers a complete subcontractor risk workflow inside Procore

We built this so the entire lifecycle lives inside Procore, where the work already happens. From the moment a vendor applies to the day they get paid, Billy ensures nothing falls through the cracks.” — Nyasha Gutsa, CEO, Billy

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billy (BuildAP, Inc. dba Billy), a leader in construction insurance compliance software, today announced an expansion of its integration with Procore Technologies, Inc. , the leading provider of construction management software, to include vendor prequalification. This expanded offering now provides a complete view of subcontractor risk inside the AI-based Procore Platform.The integration of a vendor’s prequalification status now enables construction teams to manage the full vendor lifecycle, from discovering and qualifying vendors to monitoring compliance. Billy has been integrated with Procore since 2021, helping teams track Certificates of Insurance (COIs) and sync vendor compliance status directly into the Procore Project Directory. The integration connects vendor compliance status from Billy to the appropriate Procore directory record, which can then be leveraged in Procore’s project workflows.A Complete Subcontractor Risk WorkflowThe expanded integration supports every stage of the subcontractor lifecycle:Qualify: Billy sends prequalification requests at scale and collects structured data on financials, workforce capacity, safety records, bonding, and references. Approved vendors and their contacts sync automatically into the Procore directory, with ongoing requalification handled on a set schedule.Discover: Project teams can search company-prequalified vendors directly in Procore, confirm status, and add vetted vendors to bid lists from a single location.Execute: Prequalified vendors can be added to projects and awarded contracts. Billy begins tracking project-specific compliance requirements as soon as commitments are issued.Monitor: Teams can view real-time vendor compliance directly within Procore, gaining immediate visibility without leaving the project.“Vendor risk has always been managed in pieces — a prequalification form lives in one place, compliance tracking in another, and a final check before payment somewhere else. We built this so the entire lifecycle lives inside Procore, where the work already happens. From the moment a vendor applies to the day they get paid, Billy ensures nothing falls through the cracks.”— Nyasha Gutsa, CEO, BillyConnecting the Field to the OfficeWith Billy’s expanded integration, users can sync vendor prequalification status from Billy into their Procore directory, allowing them to surface those prequalified vendors directly within Procore’s bidding tools, award contracts with confidence, and carry vendor compliance data seamlessly from preconstruction into active projects.Field teams can verify vendor compliance in real time once a contract is in place in Procore, while office teams maintain control over risk, helping ensure only properly insured contractors are active on the jobsite.Built for How Regional Builders Source VendorsThe expansion is designed for regional and mid-market general contractors.For these teams, vendor risk processes are often fragmented, and vendor prequalification is handled over email. Vendors are often manually added to Procore, compliance is tracked in separate systems, and prequalification is inconsistently enforced. Billy helps eliminate these gaps by connecting their compliance data directly into Procore.“It’s a huge advantage for us as a general contractor to confidently say every trade partner has gone through our prequalification process. We’ve thoroughly vetted them for safety and financial stability. More and more clients are asking, ‘Do you prequalify your trades?’ — it’s how they ensure they are protecting themselves from risk transfer.”— Kelsey Duggan, Risk Manager, Gardner BuildersGeneral AvailabilityVendor Prequalification is now available to all Billy customers using Procore, as well as to new Procore users of Billy. Learn more on Billy’s Partner Tile on the Procore App Marketplace — an online hub for third-party integrations and custom applications supported by a growing ecosystem of today’s leading software providers working across all areas of construction — or at billyforinsurance.com.About BillyBilly is a construction insurance compliance platform that helps teams manage Certificates of Insurance, track coverage requirements, and monitor vendor compliance across projects. Designed for construction professionals responsible for vendor risk, Billy streamlines compliance workflows and reduces operational risk across the project lifecycle. Learn more at billyforinsurance.com.

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