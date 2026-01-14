Billy Announces Formal Release of AI Review Assistant to Simplify Construction Compliance

Billy’s AI Review Assistant helps construction teams clarify COI requirements during the review process.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billy, the construction industry's leading compliance automation platform, today announced the formal release of its AI Review Assistant , which was first unveiled to customers in December. The new feature gives construction teams an AI powered chat assistant that explains COI requirements in simple terms and helps vendors correct issues earlier in the submission process, reducing delays for everyone involved.This release streamlines compliance, cuts down unnecessary back and forth, and helps teams move through their existing review steps faster and with far less effort.Reducing the Back and Forth That Slows Down Construction TeamsThe biggest source of delay in COI management is not the document itself, but the confusion and repeated communication required to get vendors aligned with project requirements. When expectations are unclear, vendors often resubmit multiple times, creating long email chains and slowing down approvals.“Construction teams spend a significant amount of time explaining requirements and helping vendors understand how to meet them,” said Nyasha Gutsa, CEO of Billy. “The AI Review Assistant reduces that back and forth by providing clearer guidance for vendors and quick answers for project teams.”The new feature helps construction teams move through the COI review process faster by guiding vendors during the submission process. When a vendor uploads a COI, the system quickly scans the document and highlights areas that may not meet project requirements, then provides clear guidance to the vendor on what to correct. This helps vendors submit accurate information the first time, reducing rework and speeding up approvals for GCs.For construction teams, the AI Review Assistant includes a built in chat feature that allows users to ask questions and get clarity instantly. Teams can ask Billy to explain requirements, interpret coverage details, or help resolve COI related questions without searching through documents or waiting on others. This provides fast, dependable support that keeps the review process moving.AI Support That Brings Clarity to the Review ProcessThe assistant is designed to complement the existing review workflow, not replace it. By improving communication and reducing confusion, it helps both vendors and project teams move through the compliance process with more confidence.Users can ask questions and the AI responds with clear, accessible explanations that help users understand the requirements quickly.“Teams need support they can trust,” Gutsa said. “Our AI helps answer questions so approvals can move forward without unnecessary delays.”Giving Project Teams Time BackBy providing clearer explanations and reducing repeated questions, the AI Review Assistant helps teams stay focused on higher value work.“With Billy’s AI Review Assistant, teams gain the clarity they need to keep projects moving,” Gutsa added.The AI Review Assistant is available today for Billy customers. Construction teams can explore more at: billyforinsurance.com/ai-review-assistant/

