Billy Now Available on Trimble Marketplace, Helping Contractors Manage COIs and Compliance More Efficiently

Billy Joins the Trimble Marketplace to Help Construction Teams Improve Management of Insurance Compliance

Now on the Trimble Marketplace, Billy helps contractors simplify COI tracking and subcontractor compliance.

By bringing Billy into the Trimble Marketplace, we are providing our customers with a verified, automated solution to manage COIs seamlessly within their existing digital workflows.” — Chris Peppler

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billy (BuildAP, Inc. dba Billy), a leader in construction insurance compliance software, announced today that it is now available on the Trimble Marketplace . This expands access to Billy Certificate of Insurance (COI) tracking and compliance tools for construction teams using Trimble Vista™ financial management software.Through the Trimble Marketplace, construction professionals can discover and connect Billy to their existing workflows, helping teams manage insurance requirements, track policy expirations, and maintain compliance across subcontractors, vendors, and projects.Billy is built for general contractors , subcontractors, and project stakeholders responsible for collecting and verifying COIs throughout the lifecycle of a project. By automating COI collection and monitoring compliance against project requirements, Billy helps teams reduce manual follow-ups and gain clearer visibility into insurance compliance across projects.“Construction teams are under constant pressure to manage risk without slowing down their projects,” said Nyasha Gutsa, CEO of Billy. “Joining the Trimble Marketplace helps us expand access to Billy so teams can improve how insurance compliance is managed across their projects.”"Insurance compliance is a critical workflow gap where manual errors directly introduce project risk," said Chris Peppler, vice president of platform at Trimble. “By bringing Billy into the Trimble Marketplace, we are providing our customers with a verified, automated solution to manage COIs seamlessly within their existing digital workflows. This isn’t just about tracking paperwork; it’s about giving teams the visibility and confidence to mitigate risk across the entire project lifecycle.”The Trimble Marketplace is a centralized, online catalog featuring pre-built and verified integrations, applications and extensions that connect Trimble software with solutions from other suppliers to enhance project planning, execution, collaboration and risk management. Billy’s presence in the Marketplace reflects a shared commitment to open ecosystems and supporting construction teams with tools designed to improve how work gets done.Billy is now available on the Trimble Marketplace. To learn more, visit the Billy listing on the Trimble Marketplace or billyforinsurance.com.

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