State Temporarily Closes Swimming At Third Beach

The state Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon that swimming at Third Beach in #MiddletownRI is temporarily closed due to elevated bacteria counts in the water, which can happen after periods of heavy rainfall. Town News and Updates Posted on July 08, 2026

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