LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator Announces 2026 Breakthrough to Scale Cohort

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is proud to announce the 2026 cohort of its Breakthrough to Scale program, a group of early-stage edtech startups tackling challenges across the full learning journey, from a student's earliest classroom experiences to the skills adults need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

What connects them is a commitment to backing founders who look like the future they're building. Across K-12 classrooms to workforces, they're turning gaps in access and opportunity into pathways for every learner. For many, AI is central to that work, powering more personalized, engaging experiences that remain rooted in evidence and ethics.

We are also excited to introduce our newest Venture Partner, Paul Gleger, a founder-operator with deep experience scaling edtech and future of work organizations. As Co-Founder and CEO of DriveX Labs and a former leader at Emeritus and General Assembly, Paul has built teams and scaled programs that have reached tens of thousands of learners and employers. He will work closely with LearnLaunch founders on company-building, go-to-market strategy, and scaling growth.

The 2026 Breakthrough to Scale Cohort includes:

- Altaviva: a Carnegie Mellon University spinout that prepares the workforce for a secure AI-powered future by helping learners build practical work-ready skills via interactive activities based on real-world scenarios. Learn more at altaviva.ai.

- Playbl: a K-12 behavioral health company translating research from Yale's/Dartmouth’s play2PREVENT Lab into clinically proven digital games that help students navigate substance misuse and mental health challenges. Learn more at playbl.com.

- QuestionWell: a K-12 platform that uses AI to help teachers elevate the quality of supplementary curriculum, generating standards-aligned assignments and assessments in minutes. Learn more at questionwell.org.

- University Startups: provides AI-powered transition planning that helps students with disabilities build career readiness plans while giving K-12 districts audit-ready compliance and more time with each student. Learn more at university-startups.com.

"This cohort reflects the kind of founders we love to support—mission-driven entrepreneurs building practical solutions for learners, educators, and workers," said Tetyana Astashkina, General Partner at LearnLaunch. "Our goal is to help them move faster by combining capital with the expertise, connections, and market context they need to reach the next stage of growth."

This cohort is the sixteenth that LearnLaunch has run. Over the past 13 years, LearnLaunch has invested in 95 companies that have impacted 62 million learners. Those companies have gone on to raise over $300M in additional capital.

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is a leading edtech startup program that combines milestone-based funding with dedicated venture partner and mentor support. LearnLaunch partners with impact-driven entrepreneurs to help them establish product-market fit and build go-to-market strategies that drive real scale. To learn more, visit learnlaunch.com.

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