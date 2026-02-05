LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator Opens Applications for 2026 Breakthrough to Scale Program

The ecosystem here gave us the chance to learn from other entrepreneurs, think deeper about our impact, and focus on growing our business.” — Nathan Maynard, Founder & CEO, Highfive

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator, the leading edtech startup program, is excited to announce the opening of applications for its 2026 Breakthrough to Scale program. Breakthrough to Scale offers a unique opportunity to accelerate growth through tailored mentorship, milestone-based funding, and connections to a robust network of industry experts and investors.

Breakthrough to Scale supports companies across K–12, Higher Education, Workforce Development, and Lifelong Learning, with a focus on startups that have moved beyond early validation and are building repeatable revenue, strengthening go-to-market strategy, and preparing for the next stage of growth. The program is designed for teams with a working product, demonstrated market traction, and a clear commitment to improving outcomes for learners, educators, and institutions.

“We believe education must be redesigned for an AI-driven world,” said Co-Founder & General Partner, Jean Hammond. “At LearnLaunch, we continue to search for firms where technology and human skills combine to enhance the learning environment and learner wellbeing. We are interested in companies focused on personalized support for learning differences, next-generation assessments, and mastery across core subjects including AI and media literacy. We also see a great opportunity for solutions that modernize education systems and build pathways from education to employment.”

Since 2013, LearnLaunch has backed 91 edtech companies that have collectively impacted approximately 60 million learners worldwide and raised over $300 million in additional capital. LearnLaunch is known for its high-touch approach, long-term founder relationships, and focus on helping companies scale responsibly and sustainably in a complex education landscape.

“It was an incredible experience,” said Nathan Maynard, Founder and CEO of Highfive. “The ecosystem here gave us the chance to learn from other entrepreneurs, think deeper about our impact, and focus on growing our business. LearnLaunch has designed a truly powerful program, and it has made our journey so much easier.”

Participating companies receive an initial $50,000 investment, with a performance-based opportunity to secure follow-on capital, alongside hands-on support from LearnLaunch’s Venture Partners and a deep network of founders, investors, and education leaders.

As part of the application process, founders are required to attend an informational webinar to gain insights into the program and application requirements. Applications will be accepted through March 20th, 2026.

To learn more and apply, visit learnlaunch.com/our-program-2.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.