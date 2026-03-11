LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator Named a 2026 Emerging Impact Manager by ImpactAssets 50

We invest in entrepreneurs building solutions that help people gain the skills, knowledge, and pathways they need to thrive.” — Tetyana Astashkina, General Partner, LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator has been named to the Emerging Impact Manager list in the 2026 ImpactAssets 50 (IA 50), the definitive global guide to impact investing fund managers. The IA 50 highlights firms delivering measurable social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns, selected through a rigorous review process by an independent committee of industry leaders and administered by ImpactAssets.

“Education and workforce development sit at the heart of economic opportunity,” said Tetyana Astashkina, General Partner at LearnLaunch. “We invest in entrepreneurs building solutions that help people gain the skills, knowledge, and pathways they need to thrive. By defining clear impact milestones, measuring outcomes, and providing hands-on support, we ensure these innovations deliver real change. We are delighted to showcase our method in the lineup of Emerging Impact Managers selected by Impact Assets.”

Founded in 2013, LearnLaunch backs early-stage entrepreneurs transforming how people learn, teach, and build meaningful careers. The firm has invested in more than 90 education and workforce startups, reaching over 60 million learners worldwide, with 67% of portfolio companies led by women or founders from historically underserved communities.

LearnLaunch combines venture capital with an accelerator model that supports early-stage founders through mentorship, milestone-based funding, and connections to educators, employers, and industry partners. This approach allows companies to scale both their impact and commercial success, ensuring that investments translate into real-world results.

Being named to the IA 50 Emerging Impact Manager list reflects LearnLaunch’s continued commitment to supporting founders who are reshaping learning and workforce pathways. The firm will continue to invest in early-stage entrepreneurs developing solutions that expand access, drive measurable outcomes, and create real opportunity for learners worldwide.

About LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator

​LearnLaunch is a Boston-based early-stage venture fund and accelerator focused on transforming the future of learning and work. As one of the first funds in the U.S. to focus exclusively on education and workforce innovation, it has invested in 90+ innovative companies driving change in education and workforce development. The fund’s blended model combines venture capital rigor with accelerator agility, increasing the success rate of its portfolio companies and amplifying their impact. LearnLaunch backs founders developing groundbreaking solutions that drive equity, access, and outcomes, while giving investors curated access to high-potential startups shaping the future of education. Learn more at learnlaunch.com.

