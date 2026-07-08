MPD Arrests Suspect in 7th Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery (force and violence) that occurred in Northwest, in 2025.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, at approximately 3:15 a.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a conversation in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest. When then victim turned to leave, the suspect began to assault the victim. During the assault, a second suspect emerged and joined the assault. The suspects then took property from the victim and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old Madison Bartlett, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25074474

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