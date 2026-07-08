MPD Arrests Suspect in Park Road Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces an arrest in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 1200 block of Park Road, Northwest. The suspect approached the victim, threatened him and demanded property. The suspect then fled on the victim’s scooter. Third District Crime Suppression officers canvassing the surrounding area saw the suspect on the electric scooter and arrested him without incident. The victim’s scooter was recovered.

34-year-old Maurice Savoy, of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Robbery (Fear).

CCN: 26094494

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