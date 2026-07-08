Hammonton Town Water Infrastructure

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Hammonton Town recently closed on a $2.6 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to upgrade, replace, and extend portions of its drinking water distribution system. These improvements will replace aging infrastructure, improve water pressure, enhance system reliability, and help ensure residents continue to receive safe, high-quality drinking water.

Much of the Town's existing water infrastructure has reached the end of its useful life. Without replacement, aging water mains become increasingly susceptible to leaks, breaks, and deterioration that can affect water quality and service reliability.

A key component of the project is the replacement of the existing undersized 6-inch water main along 12th Street, from Second Street to First Road. The current main experiences frequent failures and does not provide adequate water pressure for the area. It will be replaced with approximately 6,650 linear feet of new 14-inch high-density polyethylene (HDPE) water main, and the existing outdated water mains will be decommissioned.

The project also includes an alternate construction phase that would extend a new 8-inch water main along Chew Road, connecting it to the existing water system at the intersection of First Road and Wilbur Avenue. The area is currently served by an inadequate 2-inch water main that no longer meets the community's needs. Replacing it with a larger main will improve water flow, increase system capacity, and provide more reliable service for residents and businesses in the area.

By modernizing its water distribution system, Hammonton is investing in resilient infrastructure that will reduce maintenance costs, minimize service disruptions, and provide a more dependable supply of drinking water for years to come.