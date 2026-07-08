Atlantic County UA Gravity Sewer Interceptor Lining Project

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) recently closed on a $2.7 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to rehabilitate approximately 10,200 linear feet of its 21-inch gravity sewer interceptor using cured in place pipe (CIPP) lining. The project will also include video inspection and light cleaning of the sewer main, as well as rehabilitation of existing manholes where needed.

The interceptor is more than 50 years old and shows signs of deterioration. By rehabilitating the existing pipeline rather than replacing it through open-cut construction, the project will extend the useful life of this critical infrastructure while minimizing disruption to the surrounding community. The improvements will help maintain reliable wastewater service, reduce the risk of sewer failures and infiltration, and protect local waterways by ensuring wastewater is conveyed safely to the treatment system.

Because ACUA qualifies under the New Jersey Water Bank's affordability criteria and the project advances important clean water objectives, the Authority is expected to receive an estimated $2 million in principal forgiveness at long-term closing. This represents approximately 74% of the total project cost, significantly reducing the financial burden of the project.