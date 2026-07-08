Margate City Lead Service Line Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Margate City recently closed on a $6 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace lead service line through the city. Lead service lines can pose a serious public health risk when lead enters drinking water through corrosion. Galvanized service lines that are, or were previously, connected to lead piping can also capture and release lead particles over time. Replacing these lines helps reduce potential lead exposure, improve water quality, and strengthen the reliability of local drinking water infrastructure.

Because this project serves a population of less than 10,000, the city will be eligible to receive an estimated $2,000,000 in principal forgiveness at long-term closing, covering approximately 33% of the total project cost.