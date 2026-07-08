ADOT to begin I-19/Irvington Road interchange reconstruction project

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin reconstructing the interchange of Interstate 19 and Irvington Road on July 16 in a project that will enhance safety and traffic flow.

The $53.4 million project will include widening Irvington Road, adding lanes to freeway ramps and improving access for pedestrians and bicyclists. The project will:

Construct a new Irvington Road bridge to allow for additional travel and turn lanes across I-19

Widen Irvington Road from Calle Santa Cruz west of I-19 to 16th Avenue east of I-19

Construct a clover leaf ramp that will allow for traffic to flow freely from eastbound Irvington Road to northbound I-19

Widen I-19 on-ramps in both directions, including a new merge lane for northbound I-19

Improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists on both sides of Irvington Road through the project area, including a 12-foot-wide path on the south side of the new Irvington Road bridge

ADOT anticipates the 20-month project will be complete in Spring 2028. The improvements are expected to accommodate growing traffic demand in the area though 2045.

The project includes various improvements to Irvington Road at the interchange, and on segments of Irvington Road west and east of I-19.

At I-19, the new configuration will include three westbound travel lanes and two left-turn lanes. Eastbound, motorists will have two through lanes and two lanes leading to the new cloverleaf ramp.

West of I-19, the project will add a third eastbound lane to Irvington Road. The intersection with Landing Center Drive will be reconfigured to reduce delays by allowing for northbound and southbound left turns to take place at the same time. A new dual left-turn bay will double the capacity for traffic turning into the Tucson Spectrum shopping center from westbound Irvington Road to southbound Landing Center Drive.

East of I-19, the project will add a third westbound lane. A new raised median will reduce the risk of collisions by preventing left turns onto 17th Avenue.

The initial restrictions will begin July 16 and involve setting up barriers for a temporary pedestrian crossing on the north side of Irvington Road and restriping the roadway to shift traffic lanes. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, motorists can expect Irvington Road to be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12-foot vehicle width restriction.

Later in the project, reconstruction work will require short-term closures of the southbound exit ramp, northbound exit ramp and southbound on-ramp. ADOT will announce details as the work is approaching. The southbound exit ramp will remain open throughout the project, with reconstruction occurring in phases.

During the project, ADOT will:

maintain two lanes of travel in each direction of I-19 during peak travel times

maintain two lanes of travel in each direction of Irvington Road during peak travel times

maintain access to local businesses, with no long-term closures to cross streets or driveways.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/Irvington-I-19-TI.