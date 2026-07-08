Nebraska Democratic Party Open Position Announcement – Candidate Service Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

***Nebraska Democratic Party Public Announcement***

Nebraska Democratic Party Announces New Position – Candidate Service Director

The Nebraska Democratic Party continues to build a team of strong, experienced staff to help build the party, raise resources, train grassroots volunteers, lead on issues important to voters, build community coalitions, and elect candidates across our state up and down the ballot.

To that end, the Nebraska Democratic Party is excited to announce that we are hiring for a new role: Candidate Service Director.

The Nebraska Democratic Party’s Candidate Services Director is a full-time position dedicated to assisting all down-ballot candidates, including legislative candidates. The position requires someone with a deep understanding of the Nebraska Democratic Party, campaigns, and unique dynamics like the Unicameral.

The Candidate Service Director is a partner with candidates and campaigns and is meant to serve with a collaborative spirit to help solve problems, assist with field components, and be a technical advisor so the campaigns can utilize all resources available to them at the state and national level.

Please see the attached job description here.

To apply for this exciting position, please submit your resume and cover letter to info@nebraskademocrats.org. A letter of recommendation may also be asked for during the hiring process.