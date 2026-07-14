IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Brandon Bayer, press@lynnewalz.com

LYNNE WALZ FOR NEBRASKA

July 13, 2026

Lynne Walz’s Campaign Statement on Brett Lindstrom Entering the Race

Fremont, NE – Lynne Walz’s campaign for Nebraska Governor issued the following statement on Brett Lindstrom entering the governor’s race.

“Brett Lindstrom is a lifelong conservative Republican who recently switched after an unsuccessful congressional bid,” said Brandon Bayer, senior advisor to the campaign. “Now he is trying to mount a campaign as an independent after re-registering at the deadline. His record speaks for itself, he is no moderate.”

“Nebraskans are struggling with rising costs and high property taxes. It’s only going to get worse with the Pillen budget crisis. We all know we cannot afford another four years of a failed Pillen administration. Lynne Walz is the only candidate with a viable path to defeat Jim Pillen.”

Brett Lindstrom ran for Congress as a Republican in 2012, challenging then-Representative LeeTerry in the primary. He served as a State Senator from Douglas County from 2015-2023. He ran for governor in 2022 and lost to Jim Pillen in the Republican primary. He most recently ran for Congress in 2026 before dropping out in January. He switched to a nonpartisan days before the February deadline to be eligible to run as an independent.

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About Lynne

Lynne Walz has spent her life putting Nebraska values into action—hard work, compassion, and service to others. A farm kid from outside Fremont, Lynne grew up hauling water, feeding animals, and learning that nothing gets done without rolling up your sleeves. Those lessons shaped who she is today.

Lynne is running for Governor because Nebraska needs leaders focused on solving problems, not scoring political points. She’ll bring people together to strengthen public schools, keep property taxes in check, and make sure young people can build their futures right here at home.

After high school, Lynne worked as a caretaker for women with developmental disabilities—an experience that taught her deep empathy and has guided her throughout her life. As a young mom, she returned to school at Midland Lutheran College while raising her kids, running an in-home daycare, and working multiple jobs to get ahead.

With her education degree, Lynne continued serving others—working for a nonprofit supporting people with developmental disabilities and later teaching in both public and Catholic schools. She also stepped into community leadership on the Bergan School Board, the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, and the Fremont Board of Realtors.

A lifelong Lutheran, Lynne directs Vacation Bible School and serves on her church council. Her faith grounds her daily decisions and her commitment to treating people with dignity.

In 2016, Lynne was elected to the Legislature—defeating an incumbent Republican in a district Trump carried by 33 points—and was re-elected in 2020. She earned a reputation for reaching across the aisle and delivering results: expanding rural broadband, accelerating highway projects, strengthening teacher recruitment, and supporting first responders. She opposed efforts to defund the police and was honored as Legislator of the Year by the Fraternal Order of

Police.

Lynne and her husband, Chris, live in Fremont. They have three adult children and seven grandchildren.

Lynne Walz believes Nebraska’s best days are ahead—and she’s ready to lead with common

sense, responsibility, and respect.