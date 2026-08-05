DCCC Adds NE-01 to Districts in Play as Democrats Expand Battlefield for 2026 Midterms

For Immediate Release: August 5, 2026

CONTACT: Madison Andrus | (337) 212-9155

DCCC’s 2026 offensive target list grows to include Mike Flood as Nebraskans sour on higher costs, less health care, and D.C. corruption

Today, the DCCC is expanding House Democrats’ Districts in Play for the 2026 election cycle to include Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, signaling Democrats’ readiness to reclaim the House majority by widening the battlefield and working to defeat Mike Flood.

The DCCC’s Districts in Play are competitive districts held by vulnerable Republicans across the country that will determine the House majority.

NE-01’s addition to the DCCC’s Districts in Play sends the clear message that Democrats know Nebraska voters are souring on Flood’s wildly unpopular record of raising costs, attacking affordable health care, and hurting working families.

“Mike Flood has made life too expensive for Nebraska’s working families. Flood has backed the war of choice in Iran, causing gas prices to skyrocket, voted to kick nearly 50,000 Nebraskans off their health care, and protected tariff taxes raising prices on everything from groceries to clothing. This November, Nebraskans are going to fire Flood and elect a representative who is going to put them and their concerns over D.C. party bosses,” said DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene.

Democrats’ consistent overperformance in special elections this cycle is further proof that we have a path to victory this year to unseat Mike Flood and win NE-01.

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PAID FOR BY DCCC. DCCC.ORG. NOT AUTHORIZED BY ANY CANDIDATE OR CANDIDATE’S COMMITTEE.