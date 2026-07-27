NDP Press Advisory – Press Conference to Address the William Forbes Lawsuit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 27, 2026

Contact: José Flores, Jr., Communications Director

402-215-1052, jose@nebraskademocrats.org

***NDP Media Advisory for Wednesday, July 29 Event***

The Nebraska Democratic Party to Hold Press Conference to Address the William Forbes Lawsuit

The Nebraska Democratic Party will hold a press conference to address the William Forbes lawsuit. NDP Chair Jane Kleeb issued the following statement ahead of the scheduled press conference:

“William Forbes was and still is a Ricketts plant who voted for Trump twice. The Nebraska Democratic Party will not bow down to this frivolous lawsuit, brought by a D.C. firm with connections to Senator Hawley. State law does not require us to nominate a replacement, and the First Amendment protects our right to decline to do so. As usual with Ricketts and his billionaire buddies, they think they can buy their way through our elections. Voters are tired of corrupt one-party Republican rule and are forming coalitions to create a better, stronger Nebraska.”

The following details are being provided to the press for coverage of our press conference.

WHAT:

The Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb will address a lawsuit filed by failed candidate William Forbes. The lawsuit aims to force the Nebraska Democratic Party to add a Democratic candidate on the November ballot. The Nebraska Secretary of State has already ruled on the matter. Members of the press are asked to RSVP here.

WHO:

Nebraska Democratic Party

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 – 2 PM Central Time

WHERE:

Nebraska Democratic Party Lincoln Office, 3701 O Street, Suite 200, Lincoln

Questions about this advisory should be sent to jose@nebraskademocrats.org.

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