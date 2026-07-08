New BioNexus Program Expands Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Mission

BOSTON — The Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC), a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), today launched a major expansion of its role in the region’s defense sector ecosystem through the BioNexus: Massachusetts Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing grant program, which will provide up to $3 million to Massachusetts companies, universities and research institutions to develop biotechnology and biomanufacturing solutions for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM).

BioNexus expands NEMC's successful model of connecting researchers, startups and manufacturers with federal defense challenges beyond microelectronics and into biotechnology and biomanufacturing, helping accelerate new technologies from research to real-world deployment.

"Massachusetts has long been a leader in biotechnology and life sciences, and BioNexus builds on that foundation by creating new opportunities for our researchers, entrepreneurs and companies," said Governor Maura Healey. "This partnership will help bring innovative technologies to market faster, create jobs, strengthen our economy and support our national security."

"Massachusetts has a long history of solving big challenges through innovation, and BioNexus builds on that tradition," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. "This program will bring together researchers, startups and manufacturers to develop technologies that support the military while creating new opportunities for businesses and workers across Massachusetts."

The announcement coincides with the release last week of the Strategic Hub for Innovation, Exchange and Leadership in Defense (SHIELD) report. Drafted by the SHIELD Working Group with input from more than 1,000 Massachusetts stakeholders, the report identifies key challenges and opportunities to strengthen the state's defense innovation ecosystem. A core recommendation in the report is to unify two complementary missions under MassTech: NEMC’s federal mandate to advance critical technologies from development to deployment and SHIELD’s economic development mission.

The state will leverage federal matching funds and $100 million of proposed funding in the Mass Wins Act to operationalize the recommendations in the SHIELD Report.

"NEMC has demonstrated that Massachusetts can successfully connect federal priorities with the talent and innovation happening across our research institutions and private sector," said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. "BioNexus expands that model into biotechnology and biomanufacturing, creating new opportunities for Massachusetts companies and researchers to help solve critical defense challenges while growing an industry where our state already leads."

On Tuesday, June 30, NEMC and leaders from DEVCOM hosted a BioNexus Proposer’s Day at LabCentral in Cambridge. The event brought together more than 150 participants from across the Massachusetts biotechnology, life sciences, research and defense communities to review the program’s technical priorities, application requirements and teaming opportunities.

Expanding access to additional defense sponsors, BioNexus marks NEMC’s first program in partnership with DEVCOM and extends its proven operating model beyond microelectronics into biotechnology and biomanufacturing. The program offers funding to address 10 DEVCOM-defined challenges ranging from warfighter nutrition and field biosensing to bio-derived materials for military equipment.

“The BioNexus program further demonstrates NEMC’s commitment to accelerating translational innovation across critical deep-tech sectors and bridging the gap between research and development and real-world applications,” said NEMC Director Mark Halfman. “We look forward to engaging Massachusetts' world-class life sciences and research ecosystem to address DEVCOM challenges in biotechnology and biomanufacturing”

BioNexus white paper applications are due July 17, 2026. The complete Call for Projects and application information are available on the NEMC website.

About the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition

The Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) is a network of over 325 member organizations including commercial and defense companies, leading academic institutions, federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs), and startups centered across eight Northeast states. Established in 2023 as part of the Microelectronics Commons program, NEMC is advancing U.S. leadership in critical technologies by enabling lab-to-fab transitions, strengthening workforce development, and accelerating domestic prototyping. Learn more at nemicroelectronics.org.

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