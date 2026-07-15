Healey-Driscoll Administration Distributes More Than 5,000 Free Internet-Enabled Devices to Increase Connectivity Statewide

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Massachusetts Broadband Institute (MBI), a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), announced Wednesday the distribution of 5,063 internet-enabled devices to 45 organizations through the Connected and Online program, a statewide effort focused on expanding economic opportunity through increased digital access.

The Connected and Online program is a $31.6-million initiative, funded through the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, providing Massachusetts-based organizations with laptops, tablets and desktop computers to help residents access the internet. The program also provides support equipment such as braille keyboards to assist vulnerable populations.

“The Connected and Online program opens doors for communities to access critical services and build relationships with their neighbors,” said Governor Maura Healey. “By partnering with trusted local organizations, we’re helping more people get online, access essential services and connect to new educational and economic opportunities.”

“Every resident deserves the opportunity to succeed," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “By providing access to internet-enabled devices, Massachusetts residents can connect with loved ones, access health resources and advance their careers.”

The Connected and Online program will aid Gateway Cities and rural communities alike by providing residents direct access to devices through lending programs or resources at publicly accessible locations. To date, the program has provided nearly 32,000 devices and more than 13,000 pieces of supportive equipment to hospitals, municipalities, nonprofits, public libraries, elder and youth aid groups, and workforce training organizations across the Commonwealth.

“Through the Connected and Online program, Massachusetts residents will be able to manage their health, schedule appointments and tap into other vital resources online,” said Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “By making online resources easier to reach, residents will be able to focus on the goals that move their lives forward, whether it’s starting a business or earning a diploma.”

This award announcement comes after MBI launched the distribution of nearly 27,000 devices through the Connected and Online program on Thursday, April 2, 2026, to more than 200 organizations across the state.

“MBI is leveraging strong relationships with local and regional organizations to deliver digital devices for Massachusetts residents,” said MBI Program Executive Jody Jones. “The Connected and Online program is a statewide effort to expand access, increase digital skills training and, at its core, expand the ability to connect to the internet.”

The complete award breakdown can be found on the MBI website.

About the Massachusetts Broadband Institute at MassTech

A division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, Massachusetts Broadband Institute (MBI) is working to extend high-speed internet access and availability across the state. To achieve this, MBI uses state and federal funding to launch infrastructure expansion programs that target areas of the state that lack high-speed internet access as well as digital equity programs that tackle barriers to internet adoption and increase availability, addressing critical issues around affordability, enhanced public Wi-Fi, the need for internet-enabled devices, and digital literacy training. Learn more at broadband.masstech.org.



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