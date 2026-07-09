PurePlay AI and PurpleLab Launch Mid-Funnel Pharma Optimization with Embedded Pulse

The Goldilock signal – between Audience Quality and Script Lift

It delivers 24-hour Rx attribution at the impression level, eliminating token chains and introducing patient-visit measurement as the missing mid-funnel KPI.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurePlay AI, the signal intelligence platform that aligns awareness media with outcomes, has announced the launch of Embedded Pulse with PurpleLab, a healthcare analytics company powering real-world data across 330 million+ U.S. patient lives and more than 3 million HCPs. Embedded Pulse is a direct-API integration leveraging PurpleLab’s identity resolution technology that modernizes identity infrastructure by delivering same-day attribution at the impression level. The integration replaces legacy workflows which have historically gated pharma measurement with lengthy post-flight reconciliation cycles.

Embedded Pulse enables a measurement layer that pharma marketers have lacked for years: a mid-funnel indicator that surfaces between audience quality (which arrives too early in flight to drive optimization) and prescription lift (which arrives too late, often six months post-campaign). The result is a signal that is actionable enough to optimize against and deterministic enough to defend in front of a brand team.

PurePlay has paired Embedded Pulse with PurpleLab's newly launched Eligibility Alerts — which surfaces four to seven days of pre-visit intelligence from healthcare eligibility verification transactions — giving marketers an upstream signal of patient and provider activity before the prescription is written, not after.

“The PurePlay–PurpleLab integration compresses identity resolution from days to hours with Embedded Pulse, while Eligibility Alerts lets marketers reach patients at the right moment, up to a week ahead,” says Jason Lotkowictz, SVP of Life Sciences at PurePlay AI. “Audience quality tells you if you reached the right person and prescription lift tells you if they refilled, but neither captures a treatment decision as it happens. HCP-visit metrics are the Goldilocks signal, and Embedded Pulse is the engine that makes that measurement work at the speed pharma demands.”

Klick Health is the first agency to deploy Embedded Pulse for DTC, bringing same-day, claims-verified measurement to programmatic pharma media at scale.

"We're always trying to shorten the window between leading and lagging metrics to improve our campaign optimization, so we were excited when PurePlay and PurpleLab came to us with Embedded Pulse," said Kristy Quagliariello, VP of Programmatic Media at Klick Health. "We wanted to see how its real-time, verified-patient optimization would perform against the industry's standard approach to audience scoring. Within weeks, Embedded Pulse demonstrated its value by establishing an audience quality baseline and then automatically updating our targeting to enhance audience quality, while delivering an extremely attractive cost per verified patient.”

“PurpleLab created Identity Resolution Configurator, which is a core part of Embedded Pulse, along with Eligibility Alerts to help hold pharma media accountable to real outcomes within timelines that enable action; our claims infrastructure enables decision-making at scale as we’re dealing with real health data from one of the largest claims universes,” notes Lauren Mee, Director of Platform Partnerships at PurpleLab.

Verified Results

The Embedded Pulse integration is already live across PurePlay's pharma client base. Early-flight results across HCP and DTC, measured deterministically against PurpleLab's real-world claims data — not extrapolated from panel-based modeling. Initial HCP respiratory campaigns delivered a 10.2 percentage point lift in new prescriptions (NRx) among healthcare providers reached, compared with a matched control group. On the DTC side, campaigns in a specialty diagnosis category ranked in the top 25% for Audience Quality (AQ) and cost per verified reach, highlighting the efficiency of more accurate identity resolution. Both results have been validated against actual prescription claims, using the same Embedded Pulse pipeline now being deployed across PurePlay's broader client roster.

“In pharma programmatic, you’ve always had to choose between signals that come too early to trust and script lift that lands too late to act on. What PurePlay has built with PurpleLab finally closes that gap. We can see what’s working while the campaign is still in flight, instead of in a post-mortem after the budget’s gone,” says Hunter Workman, Commercial Strategy Director, BFW Advertising.

How the Integration Works

Embedded Pulse collapses the multi-hop data processing (such as DSP → identity resolution partners → measurement partner) into a single direct-API mapping between PurePlay's Snowflake environment and PurpleLab's HIPAA-compliant identity resolution layer. Using this integration, PurePlay leverages Audience Quality scoring, Script Lift, and HCP Visit measurement via PurpleLab’s APIs. PurePlay's scoring engine evaluates each impression against twenty signals and utilizes aggregated optimization signals — domain, geo, daypart, device, IAB category, supply path — to feed back into PurePlay's SSP-side scoring container on a weekly retrain cadence. Top-performing slices get bid floors raised; underperformers get throttled. The loop tunes SSP parameters off actual claims outcomes rather than impression-level guesses.

Compliant and Efficient Identity Resolution

PurePlay's exposure data flows into PurpleLab's HIPAA-compliant environment for de-identified matching; no PHI enters PurePlay's infrastructure. PurePlay's compliance posture is structured against the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and NIST AI Risk Management Framework; all methodologies are HIPAA, IAB, and NAI compliant.

Embedded Pulse is available to PurePlay and PurpleLab clients now, with curated deals live across multiple SSP partners, and continued expansion planned through Q3 2026.

About PurePlay AI

PurePlay AI is the signal intelligence platform that aligns awareness media with outcomes — unifying actionable measurement across creative, audience, and inventory. Powered by AI and contextualized by human insight, PurePlay helps brands and their agencies see the full picture and adjust media strategy in real time, while the campaign is still live. Learn more at pureplay.ai.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab® is a health-tech company driven by one clear philosophy: outcomes matter most. As your trusted partner for real-world data, we help organizations drive decisive action based on precise insights – with the ultimate goal of giving everyone a fighting chance at the best possible health outcome. Discover what’s possible at https://purplelab.com/.

Media Contacts

PurePlay AI:

Jason Lotkowictz, SVP, Life Sciences

press@pureplay.ai

718-915-1695

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