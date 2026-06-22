PurpleLab Debuts Identity Resolution Product to Bridge Partners' De-Identified Health Data in Privacy-Protected Setting

New solution enables cross-partner measurement, attribution, and analytics across de-identified patient and HCP data, in a privacy-preserving architecture.

Healthcare organizations have invested heavily in data, but identity fragmentation has been the invisible ceiling, limiting what data can do. Identity Resolution Configurator removes that ceiling.” — Scott Ronay, General Manager of Advertising at PurpleLab

CANNES, FRANCE, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurpleLab, a leading provider of real-world healthcare data and analytics, today announced the launch of PurpleLab Identity Resolution Configurator, a purpose-built solution that enables organizations to bridge de-identified patient and HCP data across partners for measurement, attribution, and advanced analytics, with no client-side resolution required.

The launch addresses one of the most persistent operational challenges in healthcare marketing: the inability to connect de-identified patient data across environments that each apply different identity and privacy frameworks.

Healthcare data is inherently distributed. Claims, EHR, and Rx data operate under HIPAA's de-identification requirements, while media platforms and panels are governed by their own privacy frameworks and standards. The result is that the same patients and HCPs appear differently in every dataset an organization touches, making cross-environment measurement and attribution difficult to execute without significant technical lift.

PurpleLab Identity Resolution Configurator eliminates that friction by translating across disparate identity frameworks while preserving privacy protections.

“Healthcare organizations have invested heavily in data, but identity fragmentation has been the invisible ceiling, limiting what data can do. Identity Resolution Configurator removes that ceiling so measurement works, attribution closes, and analytics become more complete without changing how organizations protect patient privacy,” shares Scott Ronay, General Manager of Advertising at PurpleLab.

How It Works

PurpleLab Identity Resolution supports both portal and API-based workflows, enabling healthcare and pharma organizations to configure, execute, and manage identity programs in a way that aligns with their existing processes. Key capabilities include:

• Cross-partner measurement and attribution: Match de-identified patient and HCP records across advertising exposure and healthcare utilization data

• First-party data enrichment: Link tokenized impression and click exposure logs to PurpleLab’s claims warehouse through automatic identity matching, producing richer analytics around healthcare outcomes with no client-side resolution required.

• Recurring program reuse: Save identity configurations once and re-run every cycle, eliminating the setup burden that makes measurement programs costly to scale.

• Full visibility and audit: Live status monitoring, records processed versus resolved, and a complete audit trail for every program run.

The solution operates exclusively across tokenized and de-identified IDs, built to fit organizations’ existing privacy frameworks and data governance policies without requiring changes.

Partner-Agnostic Identity Infrastructure

PurpleLab Identity Resolution has deliberately maintained a partner-agnostic identity infrastructure, integrated across all leading identity, onboarding, and data collaboration environments so clients are not exposed to single-partner concentration risk and can work with the partners that align with their own business priorities.

Zero Egress. Zero Storage Costs. Every Cloud, Every Region.

To further reduce operational friction, CLEAR RWD™ operates across every major cloud and every region with zero egress and zero storage costs. Organizations can collaborate where their data already exists, without absorbing the migration burden that has historically made infrastructure transitions cost-prohibitive and adapt their data infrastructure as market conditions evolve without being constrained by the financial or operational cost of change.

PurpleLab Identity Resolution Configurator is available now via portal and API. To learn more visit purplelab.com.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab® is a health-tech company driven by one clear philosophy: outcomes matter most. As your trusted partner for real-world data, we help organizations drive decisive action based on precise insights – with the ultimate goal of giving everyone a fighting chance at the best possible health outcome.

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