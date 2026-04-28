PurpleLab Launches Eligibility Alerts Solution, Giving Pharma Marketers 4–7 Days of Pre-Visit Intelligence

Reach audiences earlier, improve targeting efficiency, and drive higher ROI.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurpleLab, a leading healthcare analytics company specializing in real-world data and audience intelligence, launches a first-of-its-kind alerting solution for pharmaceutical marketers. This solution overcomes the lag inherent with legacy alerting solutions that provide information too late to influence real-time media and engagement decisions. Leveraging eligibility data, marketers obtain pre-visit signals up to a week in advance to inform their campaign activation strategy and healthcare provider (HCP) targeting.

Part of the PurpleLab Alerts product line, eligibility alerts help marketers:

- Improve HCP targeting by identifying providers who are actively seeing relevant patients in near real time.

- Increase campaign efficiency by reducing reliance on static historical audiences.

- Optimize media investment using earlier market signals to inform activation.

- Support stronger commercial engagement by proactively aligning outreach.

“PurpleLab’s eligibility alerts are designed to help pharmaceutical organizations address one of the industry’s longstanding challenges: the gap between when healthcare activity occurs and when marketers can act on it,” said Scott Ronay, General Manager of Advertising at PurpleLab.

The eligibility data is derived from transactions that occur when healthcare providers verify insurance coverage ahead of a scheduled visit, creating an earlier indicator of patient activity than traditional claims data. As this signal appears earlier in the healthcare workflow — indicating patient eligibility — brands can gain an earlier view of provider activity, prescribing trends, and market access dynamics and barriers across therapeutic areas. That visibility can help teams activate timely messaging, improve audience activation, and connect media strategy more closely to real-world care activity at moments that matter.

“PurpleLab understands predictive signals are essential for the next generation of healthcare marketing, and unlike legacy alerting solutions that reflect what has already happened, we enable marketers to influence decisions before or while they’re being made,” added Ronay.

To request more information on PurpleLab’s alerts solutions for marketers, visit: https://purplelab.com/contact-us

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab® is a health-tech company driven by one clear philosophy: outcomes matter most. As your trusted partner for real-world data, we help organizations drive decisive action based on precise insights – with the ultimate goal of giving everyone a fighting chance at the best possible health outcome.

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