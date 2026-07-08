PRN Funding Reports Strong Second Quarter Growth

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the second quarter of 2026, PRN Funding onboarded seven new homecare clients and provided a combined $2.3 million factoring facility across those relationships. Two of the new clients are based in Ohio, reflecting PRN Funding’s continued expansion of homecare providers in its home state and across the country.The onboarding of these new relationships involved complex circumstances that required additional time, creativity, and persistence. PRN Funding worked closely to help structure funding solutions that aligned with each client’s specific needs.In addition to its funding activity, PRN Funding attended the Pennsylvania Homecare Association Conference in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in May 2026. The event gave the PRN Funding team an opportunity to connect with homecare providers, industry leaders, and referral partners while discussing the financial challenges facing agencies in today’s market.PRN Funding’s second quarter results reflect the company’s continued commitment to supporting homecare and healthcare staffing businesses with flexible, customized funding solutions. As providers manage ongoing payroll demands, payer delays, and growth opportunities, PRN Funding remains focused on helping agencies improve cash flow, maintain operational stability, and move forward with confidence.For more information, visit us at https://www.prnfunding.com About PRN FundingPRN Funding provides fast, flexible funding for home healthcare agencies. PRN Funding turns outstanding claims into immediate cash to cover payroll, hire staff, and expand their business -- without financial delays.For more information, please contact at 216.859.4400 (phone), or info@prnfunding.com (email), or alternatively by visiting https://www.prnfunding.com

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