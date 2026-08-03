PRN Funding Expands Revolving Credit Facility to Support Continued Growth

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CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRN Funding, LLC (“PRN Funding”), a leading provider of invoice factoring solutions for the homecare industry, announced today that it has closed on a senior secured revolving line of credit with Fifth Third Bank.The new facility refinances and increases PRN Funding’s existing line of credit by fifty percent and will be used to support ongoing growth in its portfolio, provide additional working capital flexibility, and further enhance service to its clients nationwide.“We appreciate the continued support of Fifth Third Bank as our financing partner,” said Philip Cohen, Managing Member of PRN Funding, LLC. “This expanded facility provides us with additional capacity to fund our clients’ working capital needs and to pursue future growth opportunities as we expand our geographic reach in our core markets.”About PRN Funding, LLCPRN Funding, LLC is a specialty finance company that provides invoice factoring and working capital solutions to homecare agencies and related service providers across the United States. Founded in Cleveland, Ohio, PRN Funding helps small and mid sized businesses improve cash flow, meet payroll, and support ongoing growth.

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