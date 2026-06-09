PRN Funding Expands Home Care Funding Footprint

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRN Funding is proud to announce the continued geographic expansion of its home care funding. Building on its long-standing experience funding home care agencies in Pennsylvania, PRN Funding has expanded its operations into four additional states: Ohio, Minnesota, Florida, and Missouri.This expansion strengthens PRN Funding’s ability to support home care and home healthcare agencies across a broader geographic footprint. In addition to its established presence in Pennsylvania, PRN Funding brings extensive home care funding experience across Maryland, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, giving the company a strong foundation for serving providers in new and growing markets.PRN Funding has empowered the home healthcare industry for over 25 years. This expansion allows PRN Funding to extend its specialized invoice factoring solutions to a broader network of home healthcare agencies, offering faster access to capital and tailored funding options.For more information, visit https://www.prnfunding.com/ About PRN FundingPRN Funding provides fast, flexible funding for home healthcare agencies. PRN Funding turns outstanding claims into immediate cash to cover payroll, hire staff, and expand their business -- without financial delays.For more information, please contact at 216.859.4400 (phone), or homecare@prnfunding.com (email), or alternatively by visiting https://www.prnfunding.com

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