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Fairfield County Animal Shelter Volunteer Orientation

Do you love animals and want to give back to your community? Join the Fairfield County Animal Control Volunteer Team and help make a lasting impact on the lives of homeless pets.

Volunteer Orientation
Saturday, August 1, 2026
🕙 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
📍 MTC – Fairfield Campus
1674 US 321 Business N
Winnsboro, SC 29180

Whether you're interested in walking dogs, socializing cats, assisting with adoption events or supporting shelter operations, there's a place for you on our team!

A volunteer application must be submitted before attending orientation: https://www.fairfieldsc.com/uploads/uploads/FC_Animal_Shelter_Volunteer_App_%28FINAL%29_1.pdf

Your time can change an animal's future. We can't do it without volunteers like you!

To request a volunteer application or learn more, contact Fairfield County Animal Control.

Volunteer. Care. Make an Impact.

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Fairfield County Animal Shelter Volunteer Orientation

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