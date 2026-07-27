Color Me Fit Summer Evening Glow Walk/Run 5K/10K Results

Fairfield County Parks & Recreation held the inaugural Color Me Fit Summer Evening Glow Walk/Run 5K/10K on Friday, July 24th, 2026. With over 100 participants, the runners and walkers lit up the streets of Historic Downtown Winnsboro with highlighter colored clothing, lit vests and glow sticks. The winners for each division were as follows: 10K Run Age Group Winners (Time in parenthesis) Male Overall Winner: Ryan Schaffer (39:25) Female Overall Winner: Colleen Towery (1:00:21) Male Age 15-24: Benjamin Hawkins (46:57) Female Age 15-24: Jatashia Gates (1:34:57) Female Age 25-34: Alazia Manadier (1:05:30) Male Age 35-44: Joel Cothran (57:58) Female Age 35-44: Ashleigh Carpenter (1:01:05) Male Age 55-64: Kevin Costello (56:09) Male Age 65-98: Lorand Batten (1:07:42) 5K Run Age Group Winners Male Overall Winner: Chris Branham (20:27) Female Overall Winner: Lauren Johnson (25:58) Male Age 2-14: Liam Pope (25:48) Female Age 2-14: Taria De Leon (35:25) Male Age 15-24: Amahn Sullivan (29:42) Female Age 15-24: Lauren Carpenter (44:33) Male Age 25-34: Thomas Stubbs (24:28) Female Age 25-34: Meg Hicks (26:55) Male Age 35-44: Steven Johnson (23:14) Female Age 35-44: Amanda Smyrl (28:04) Male Age 45-54: Michael Smyrl (24:51) Female Age 45-54: Kara Ridge (34:00) Male 55-64: Philip Case (27:19) Female Age 55-64: Lynda Leonardi (29:57) Male Age 65-98: John Gasque (35:59) Female Age 65-98: Helene Lipe (42:21) 1.5 Mile Walk Age Group Winners Male Overall Winner: Benji Carpenter (18:00) Female Overall Winner: Megan Jenkins (19:57) Male Age 2-14: Jack Williams (19:57) Female Age 2-14: Kinsey Ulrich (23:57) Male Age 15-24: Samuel Hodge (22:27) Female Age 15-24: Mary Swearingen (20:24) Female Age 25-34: Tyson Hodge (22:11) Female Age 35-44: Brice Williams (22:12) Male Age 45-54: Justin Simpson (19:40) Female Age 45-54: Michelle Still (22:29) Female Age 55-64: Sheryl Trapp (21:17)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.