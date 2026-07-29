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Fairfield County Legislative Delegation Community Meeting 8.3.2026

The Fairfield County Legislative Delegation is hosting a Community Meeting on Monday, August 3rd, 2026 from 5:30pm-7pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Location: Fairfield Middle School Gym

                728 US Hwy 321 Bypass S

                WInnsboro, SC 29180

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Fairfield County Legislative Delegation Community Meeting 8.3.2026

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