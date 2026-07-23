Polling Place Relocation- U.S. Senate Special Republican Primary

The U.S. Senate Special Republican Primary will be held on Tuesday, August 11th, 2026. The Ridgeway Precinct will be moved from Geiger Elementary School to the Ridgeway Recreation Center, due to school being in session that day. This change will only impact the August 11th Special Election and the Run-Off Election on August 25th (if needed). For more information, contact the Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office at: 803-635-6255.

U.S. Senate Special Republican Primary

Statewide Special Primary: Tuesday, August 11

Early Voting for the Primary: Wednesday, August 5th – Friday August 7th, 8:30 am -5:00 pm

Runoff (If necessary): August 25, 2026

Early Voting for Special Primary Runoff (if necessary): August 19, 20, 21; 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Qualifications to Vote:

Voters who participated in the June Democratic Primary are NOT eligible to vote in the August 11 Special Republican Primary.

Voters who participated in the June Republican Primary, or who did not vote in either party's June primary, ARE eligible to vote in the August 11 Special Republican Primary.