Notice: Public Hearing on Amended Bill 26-07

The County Council (“Council”) of Frederick County, Maryland, will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, July 14th, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter in the First Floor Hearing Room, Winchester Hall, 12 East Church Street, Frederick, to discuss:

AN ACT to: Amend the eligibility criteria for the Elderly Individuals and Uniformed Service Members Property Tax Credit.

Copies of the bill may be obtained from the Council’s webpage on the Frederick County Government’s website at www.frederickcountymd.gov/councilbills.

The Council may modify the bill in whole or in part before enactment.

The Council will utilize a web portal that can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/CouncilMeetings which will allow the public to participate in Council meetings. Individuals can watch the live public hearing via FCG TV (Channel 19), send written comments to CouncilMembers@FrederickCountyMd.gov, or use the toll-free number listed below to listen, speak live or leave voice mail messages that will be forwarded to the Council Members. The portal also uses built-in translation services so those for whom English is not their native language can leave comments or read responses in more than 100 languages.

The public is reminded that all comments, both written and oral, will be made part of the public record. Voice mail messages and callers should include your name and address at the beginning of your comment. The toll-free number is 855-925-2801, provide the meeting code 8365, and press *2 to leave a voice mail message or press *3 to enter a muted queue to speak live during the public comment portion of the meeting. Messages will be transcribed and forwarded to the Council Members.

Members of the public will be given three (3) minutes per speaker.

Persons requiring special accommodations for this public hearing are requested to contact the County Council’s Office at 301-600-1135 (TTY: Use Maryland Relay) to make the necessary arrangements no later than three (3) business days prior to the hearing.

Frederick County Government does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, disability, familial status, gender identity, sexual orientation, or source of income.

BY ORDER OF THE COUNTY COUNCIL

Brad W. Young, President