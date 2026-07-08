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Mt. Holly Township

Project Type:  Burlington County

Description:  Milling and paving of South Avenue (CR 683) from County Route 691 to County Route 612 in Mt. Holly Township. 

Limits:  South Avenue (CR 683) from County Route 691 to County Route 612 in Mt. Holly Township 

Impact: One lane of traffic will be maintained in the same direction of milling and paving operation. Madison Avenue (CR 691), Washington Street, and Pine Street (CR 612) will be used for the detour route during the work. All detour signage will be in place. Motorists using the roadway may experience delays and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work.

Contractor:  Arawak Paving Company, Inc. of Hammonton, NJ

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Mt. Holly Township

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