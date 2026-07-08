Project Type: Burlington County Description: Milling and paving of South Avenue (CR 683) from County Route 691 to County Route 612 in Mt. Holly Township. Limits: South Avenue (CR 683) from County Route 691 to County Route 612 in Mt. Holly Township Impact: One lane of traffic will be maintained in the same direction of milling and paving operation. Madison Avenue (CR 691), Washington Street, and Pine Street (CR 612) will be used for the detour route during the work. All detour signage will be in place. Motorists using the roadway may experience delays and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work. Contractor: Arawak Paving Company, Inc. of Hammonton, NJ

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