ABC Announces 2026-27 APP Grant Recipients

Sacramento – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced that it is awarding nearly $3 million for the 2026-27 fiscal year to 43 local law agencies to assist their fight against alcohol-related crime in California.

ABC will administer grants to local police and sheriff’s departments through its Alcohol Policing Partnership Program (APP). The APP Program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies in order to address problem businesses, keep alcohol away from minors, and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions or revocations against businesses that violate the law.

The funds will be used to reduce the number of alcohol sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, and other alcohol-related crime that negatively impact communities.

“Too many young people are killed in alcohol-related incidents every year,” said ABC Director Paul Tupy. “If we can limit youth access to alcohol, and prevent service to obviously intoxicated patrons, then we can save lives and strengthen communities.”

The APP Program has distributed more than $75 million to local law enforcement to combat alcohol-related crime since it was created 30 years ago.

ABC protects communities through education, and by administering prevention and enforcement programs designed to increase compliance with California’s alcoholic beverage laws.

The local law enforcement agencies who have been selected by ABC to receive grant funding are as follows: