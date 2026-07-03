ABC Emphasizes Importance of Safe Celebrations this July 4 Weekend

Sacramento – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) strongly encourages the public to celebrate Independence Day weekend responsibly by designating a sober driver for celebrations involving alcohol. Licensees can help keep the public safe by carefully checking IDs and not serving obviously intoxicated patrons.

“Never drive impaired. Plan for a sober ride home before you go out, for the safety of yourself and others,” said ABC Director Paul Tupy. “This weekend, ABC agents will be out ensuring licensees check IDs and don’t overserve patrons to enhance public safety.”

ABC suggests licensees offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking alcohol. If you see people leaving who have been drinking alcohol, check on how they are getting home and offer alternate transportation if needed.

This Independence Day marks the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. The milestone is expected to have many large and lively celebrations, which underscores the importance of preventing impaired driving and alcohol-related harm. If you see people leaving an event or gathering who have been drinking alcohol, check on how they are getting home and offer alternate transportation if needed.

In 2025, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) deployed extra patrol officers over the holiday weekend as part of a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) beginning at 6:01 p.m. on July 3, continuing through 11:59 p.m. on July 5. CHP recorded a total of 35 fatalities as a result of crashes during last year’s Independence Day MEP, 23 of which were crashes in CHP jurisdiction.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), about 32 people die in the United States every day from drunk-driving crashes. In 2024, 11,904 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths.

ABC’s Independence Day enforcement efforts are funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Remember to report drunk drivers by calling 911.