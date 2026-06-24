Bill’s Market Receives Suspension Following ABC TRACE Investigation

Barstow – The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) suspended the license of Bill’s Market (1234 W. Main St.) in Barstow on June 12, 2026, prohibiting alcohol sales for 20 days. The disciplinary action came after ABC found a minor was sold alcohol, later consumed and was involved in a vehicle crash resulting in great bodily injury to the other driver and the death of their passenger.

ABC opened a TRACE (Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies) investigation into the incident after receiving information indicating that underage alcohol consumption may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation sought to identify the source of the alcohol and determine whether any alcoholic beverages had been unlawfully furnished to minors.

The investigation, conducted by agents from ABC’s TRACE Unit and the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department, determined that on September 18, 2025, a 19-year-old minor was sold three alcoholic beverages by an employee of Bill’s Market. The minor consumed the alcohol and later drove at a high rate of speed on Mohave Drive in the city of Victorville and crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Sixth Street. The car crash resulted in great bodily injuries to the 51-year-old driver and the death of the 47-year-old passenger of the other vehicle.

“Restricting alcohol access for minors is critical to preventing incidents of this nature,” said ABC Director Paul Tupy. “Licensees must uphold their responsibility to serve lawfully and refrain from providing alcohol to underage individuals.”

The TRACE program is made possible by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The grant provides funding for ABC investigations of alcohol-related incidents that involve a person under the age of 21 causing great bodily injury or death, or anyone charged with vehicular manslaughter that was under the influence of alcohol regardless of their age.